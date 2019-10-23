RPC (NYSE:RES) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.32

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 281479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $4.90 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli downgraded shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.40 million. RPC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.37%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in RPC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RPC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in RPC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in RPC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

