Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,900 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,780 ($36.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,870.77 ($37.51).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,300.50 ($30.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,303.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,439.93. The company has a market cap of $85.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.59).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

