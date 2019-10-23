Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 104.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USAC shares. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. 169,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,236. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. USA Compression Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.37%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

