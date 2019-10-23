Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.02 Million Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,440,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 22.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,900,000 after purchasing an additional 689,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 812,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 316.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 485,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 369,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,509,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,402,000 after purchasing an additional 182,507 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

NYSE:CIM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.58. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $20.54.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 12.51%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is 85.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIM. Credit Suisse Group cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.