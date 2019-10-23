Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,074 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PolyOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after acquiring an additional 950,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,478,000 after acquiring an additional 491,079 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,152,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 438,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 967,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 414,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE POL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,472. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.71. PolyOne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.