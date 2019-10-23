Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 5,150 Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.40% of Gladstone Land worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 168,095 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 148.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 151,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $517,000. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gladstone Land news, CEO David Gladstone bought 135,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,609,864.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,224,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,380,482.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAND. Maxim Group set a $15.00 target price on Gladstone Land and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. 1,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,756. The firm has a market cap of $247.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. Gladstone Land Corp has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

