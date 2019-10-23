Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading Down 2.9%

Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 20,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.91, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15.

About Route1 (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

