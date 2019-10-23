Rogers (ROG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Rogers to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Rogers has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $1.30-1.45 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.30-1.45 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $155.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Rogers has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $206.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

