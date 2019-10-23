Rogers Communications to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Friday, October 18th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.88 billion.

