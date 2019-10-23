Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.43

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.43 and traded as low as $17.64. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 286,670 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKH shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

Recommended Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.