Robert W. Martin Acquires 10,000 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) insider Robert W. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of THO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.04. 1,675,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 122.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 136.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 70,000.0% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, CL King cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

