Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 170,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of RealPage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RealPage by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,149,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 64,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,586. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.21 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. RealPage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $3,173,177.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,504,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,656,790.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $12,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $76,188,129.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,667 shares of company stock worth $43,937,476 over the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.