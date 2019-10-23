Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 60.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 694,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,082,355 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,881 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $117.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 7,030 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $123,235.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.