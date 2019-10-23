Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,048 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,330 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.04. 11,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

