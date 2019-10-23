Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 69,385 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 399,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 63,478 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $1,634,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,686,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,851.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,506 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,050. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average is $82.78.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

