Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 88,620 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 88,620 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of International Paper worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 972,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 27.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 81.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. 55,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,331. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

