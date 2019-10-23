RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/23/2019 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

10/18/2019 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2019 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

10/2/2019 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2019 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/30/2019 – RLJ Lodging Trust was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RLJ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. 44,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,708. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $448.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

In related news, Director Forgia Robert M. La purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,375.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $98,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 217.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

