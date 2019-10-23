Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.88

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.88 and traded as low as $52.39. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 42,057 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 44.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$526.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$462.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

