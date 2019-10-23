Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,567,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,754,000 after buying an additional 470,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,163,000 after buying an additional 129,673 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after buying an additional 102,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,939,000 after buying an additional 318,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 807,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,342,000 after buying an additional 159,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

