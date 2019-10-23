Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 32,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,067. Ring Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.66 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

In other Ring Energy news, President David A. Fowler acquired 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $34,445.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,814. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Randall Broaddrick acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $42,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 115,250 shares of company stock valued at $183,370.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

