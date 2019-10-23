Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) & Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Critical Analysis

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $415.87 million 3.75 $152.28 million $4.42 10.22 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $39.49 million 4.76 $5.68 million N/A N/A

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation does not pay a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 32.62% 13.24% 1.78% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eagle Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 6 1 0 2.14 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.81%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, it provides commercial and retail insurance products through a referral arrangement. The company serves sole proprietorships, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations, associations, and individuals, as well as investors. It operates 20 banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services, such as trust and estate administration, investment management services, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. It operates through eight full service locations in Richmond, Centerville, Cambridge City, and Shelbyville, Indiana; five full service locations in Sidney, Piqua, and Troy, Ohio; and loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Mutual of Richmond, Inc.

