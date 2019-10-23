Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.47

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and traded as low as $40.05. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 2,870 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $441.07 million and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.01.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.