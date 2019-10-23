Richard Peter Clark Purchases 10,000 Shares of MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Richard Peter Clark bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$974,346.33.

Richard Peter Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Richard Peter Clark purchased 10,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00.

MAG opened at C$12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 251.72, a quick ratio of 250.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MAG Silver Corp has a 1-year low of C$8.10 and a 1-year high of C$18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -228.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.24.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.3702984 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

