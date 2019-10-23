Richard H. Deily Buys 750 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) VP Richard H. Deily bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $29,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AGX opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.64 million, a P/E ratio of 123.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.65 million. Argan had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.