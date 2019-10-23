Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.43 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $618.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBBN. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ribbon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

