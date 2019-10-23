Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of RVLV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. 5,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,899. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $118,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

