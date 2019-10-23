Reviewing United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) and Neuronetics (OTCMKTS:STIM)

United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get United American Healthcare alerts:

This table compares United American Healthcare and Neuronetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics $52.78 million 3.15 -$24.10 million ($2.69) -3.34

United American Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United American Healthcare and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 194.77%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares United American Healthcare and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics -43.85% -37.75% -22.43%

Volatility and Risk

United American Healthcare has a beta of 4.42, indicating that its stock price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United American Healthcare beats Neuronetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

United American Healthcare Company Profile

United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and urology. Its services include precision laser cutting services for thin-wall metal tubes; laser welding services for joining metal components into sub-assemblies; CNC machining services for small custom components; and nitinol heat-treating techniques, which enable medical device developers to utilize the shape-memory properties of the nitinol material. The company also offers an array of surface treatment options to medical device manufacturers for electropolishing, passivation, and grit-blasting. Its components are used in medical device applications, such as cardiovascular stents, heart valve replacements, arterial wound closures, spinal repairs, breast biopsies, and brain aneurysm repairs. United American Healthcare Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for United American Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.