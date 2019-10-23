Reviewing Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Mellanox Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 17.84% 17.76% 14.48% Mellanox Technologies 14.09% 16.86% 13.63%

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mellanox Technologies has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Mellanox Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Mellanox Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Silicon Motion Technology and Mellanox Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 1 4 7 0 2.50 Mellanox Technologies 0 7 1 0 2.13

Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus price target of $45.77, suggesting a potential upside of 20.37%. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus price target of $119.19, suggesting a potential upside of 7.81%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Mellanox Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Mellanox Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $530.35 million 2.59 $98.07 million $3.41 11.15 Mellanox Technologies $1.09 billion 5.56 $134.26 million $3.85 28.72

Mellanox Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Motion Technology. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mellanox Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Silicon Motion Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mellanox Technologies does not pay a dividend. Silicon Motion Technology pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade peripheral component interconnect express SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips (SoCs) and low power WiFi SoCs. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon brand; single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands; RF ICs under the FCI brand; and software-defined storage products under the Bigtera brand. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. It sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors. The company operates in the United States, China, Europe, rest of Americas, and rest of Asia. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

