Reviewing Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 7.01% 14.80% 3.71% Tower Semiconductor 9.34% 11.19% 7.65%

41.3% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Canadian Solar and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 0 3 3 0 2.50 Tower Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80

Canadian Solar currently has a consensus target price of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 44.62%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $22.34, indicating a potential upside of 3.68%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Solar and Tower Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $3.74 billion 0.28 $237.07 million $3.28 5.44 Tower Semiconductor $1.30 billion 1.63 $135.58 million $1.51 14.27

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Solar has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Canadian Solar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems. The company also provides specialty solar products consisting of Andes Solar Home System, an off-grid solar system that provides an economical source of electricity to homes and communities without access to grid; and Maple Solar System, a clean energy solution for families, as well as solar system kits, which are a ready-to-install packages that consist inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. In addition, it develops, builds, and sells solar power projects; performs engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for solar power projects; and offers operation and maintenance services that include inspection, repair, and replacement of plant equipment, site management, and administrative support services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity through its solar plants with an aggregate capacity of approximately 1,211.1 megawatts. Canadian Solar Inc. offers its products to distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia. Canadian Solar Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as automotive, medical and dental, professional photography, industrial and machine vision, AR and 3D gesture control, security, space and scientific, projectors and display, consumer, aerospace and defense, computers and servers, as well as Internet of Things; timing controllers; digital, mixed-signal/CMOS & RFCMOS; and display driver IC. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

