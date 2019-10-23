Reviewing Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) and KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (NASDAQ:KNCAY)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) and KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

This table compares Bank Of Princeton and KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Of Princeton N/A N/A N/A KONICA MINOLTA/ADR 4.21% 10.31% 4.70%

Bank Of Princeton has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank Of Princeton and KONICA MINOLTA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Of Princeton 0 3 0 0 2.00 KONICA MINOLTA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank Of Princeton presently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Bank Of Princeton’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank Of Princeton is more favorable than KONICA MINOLTA/ADR.

Dividends

Bank Of Princeton pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank Of Princeton pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Bank Of Princeton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank Of Princeton and KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Of Princeton $57.03 million 3.28 $14.12 million $2.14 13.25 KONICA MINOLTA/ADR $9.53 billion 0.37 $375.35 million $1.51 9.32

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Of Princeton. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank Of Princeton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR beats Bank Of Princeton on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit and credit cards; and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, savings bonds redemption, bank-by-mail, online and automated telephone banking, Internet banking, payroll-related services, and merchant credit card processing services. It operates 13 branches in Princeton, including parts of Mercer, Somerset, Hunterdon, Monmouth, and Middlesex counties in central New Jersey; and portions of Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania. The Bank of Princeton was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services. It also offers healthcare systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging systems, digital mammography systems, diagnostic ultrasound systems, medical imaging filling systems, medical imaging information workstations, and jaundice meters, as well as offers medical management ICT services. In addition, the company provides measuring instruments, including colorimeters, luminance meters, spectrophotometers, photovoltaic reference cells, and pulse oximeters; lens units and pickup lenses for optical disks; and performance materials comprising TAC films for LCD polarizers, high-precision photo plates, organic light emitting diode (OLED) materials, liquid crystal displays, and OLED lighting products. Further, it offers optical planetariums, digital full-dome systems, and full-dome shows; and manages and operates planetarium facilities. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.