Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.00

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 10325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.82).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Resolute Mining from GBX 114 ($1.49) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

