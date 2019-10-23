Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.49

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.21. Resolute Mining shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 8,739,600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.35.

In other news, insider John Welborn purchased 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$552,420.00 ($391,787.23).

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

