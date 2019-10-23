Reserve Rights (RSR) Market Cap Reaches $7.46 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00222699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.01303249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00034157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,530,273 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

