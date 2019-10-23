Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for XBiotech (XBIT)

XBiotech (NASDAQ: XBIT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/19/2019 – XBiotech had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “XBiotech Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human(TM) monoclonal antibodies for treating diseases. XBiotech Inc. is based in AUSTIN, United States. “

10/12/2019 – XBiotech had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “XBiotech Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human(TM) monoclonal antibodies for treating diseases. XBiotech Inc. is based in AUSTIN, United States. “

10/5/2019 – XBiotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XBiotech Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human(TM) monoclonal antibodies for treating diseases. XBiotech Inc. is based in AUSTIN, United States. “

10/4/2019 – XBiotech was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2019 – XBiotech was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/28/2019 – XBiotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “XBiotech Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human(TM) monoclonal antibodies for treating diseases. XBiotech Inc. is based in AUSTIN, United States. “

9/24/2019 – XBiotech was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/21/2019 – XBiotech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XBiotech Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human(TM) monoclonal antibodies for treating diseases. XBiotech Inc. is based in AUSTIN, United States. “

9/14/2019 – XBiotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “XBiotech Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human(TM) monoclonal antibodies for treating diseases. XBiotech Inc. is based in AUSTIN, United States. “

9/8/2019 – XBiotech had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “XBiotech Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human(TM) monoclonal antibodies for treating diseases. XBiotech Inc. is based in AUSTIN, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 6,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,362. XBiotech Inc has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $381.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that XBiotech Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

