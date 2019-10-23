Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.61.

LUN stock opened at C$6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.70 and a 1 year high of C$7.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.61.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$493.94 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$890,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,822,698 shares in the company, valued at C$557,175,474.34.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.