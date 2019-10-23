Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wendys (WEN)

Wendys (NASDAQ: WEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/15/2019 – Wendys had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

10/15/2019 – Wendys was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Wendys was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Wendys was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

10/5/2019 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2019 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Wendys was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/24/2019 – Wendys was given a new $18.50 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2019 – Wendys was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2019 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/13/2019 – Wendys was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Longbow Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Wendys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Wendys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/10/2019 – Wendys was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/10/2019 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Wendys was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Wendys was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Wendys was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2019 – Wendys was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Wendys was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Wendys was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Wendys was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Wendys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research.

8/31/2019 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

WEN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 182,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,722,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock worth $49,468,264 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the third quarter valued at $685,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 134.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.5% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 58,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

