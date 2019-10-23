REPO Price Down 6.3% This Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One REPO token can currently be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. REPO has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $301.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00220455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.59 or 0.01279680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00033676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00090713 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.