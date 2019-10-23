Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Renasant in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Renasant has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Renasant had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,312,000 after acquiring an additional 424,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after buying an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after buying an additional 104,902 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after buying an additional 160,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.