Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million.
Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. 741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $267.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.
About Reliant Bancorp
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
