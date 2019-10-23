Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. 741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $267.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

