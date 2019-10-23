Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Ameren by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Ameren by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.88. 39,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $80.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Wolfe Research raised Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.