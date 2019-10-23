Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 963 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 87,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $9.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,204,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,753. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.85. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Charter Equity restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.13.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

