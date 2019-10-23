Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 38,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 654,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.92. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Eaton’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $1,507,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Vertical Group cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.23.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.