Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 297.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.73. The stock had a trading volume of 62,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,203. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $202.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,613 shares of company stock worth $1,260,700. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

