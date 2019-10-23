Regal Wealth Group Inc. Raises Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.7% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 287,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,597,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in Linde by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.78. The stock had a trading volume of 633,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,043. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.05 and its 200 day moving average is $190.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

