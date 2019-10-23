REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) PT Set at $16.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price target on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RDHL. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

RDHL traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.35. 224,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,967. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $9.57.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 561.47% and a negative return on equity of 93.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 10.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the second quarter worth about $384,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 91.3% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,867,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 891,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

