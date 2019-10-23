Red River Bancshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:RRBI) Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 30th

Red River Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:RRBI) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 30th. Red River Bancshares had issued 600,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 3rd. The total size of the offering was $27,000,000 based on an initial share price of $45.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

RRBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.15.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.