Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,420 ($96.96) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,028.82 ($91.84).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 5,834 ($76.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,251.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,264.74. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,862 ($89.66).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total value of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

