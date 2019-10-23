Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given New GBX 6,350 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 6,750 ($88.20) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a GBX 7,700 ($100.61) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) price objective (up previously from GBX 6,800 ($88.85)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,924.71 ($90.48).

LON RB opened at GBX 5,826.01 ($76.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,251.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,264.74. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,862 ($89.66).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total transaction of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

