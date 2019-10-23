Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,550 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,550 ($72.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a GBX 7,700 ($100.61) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,750 ($101.27) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Societe Generale set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,924.71 ($90.48).

Shares of LON:RB traded up GBX 87 ($1.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,921 ($77.37). The company had a trading volume of 1,478,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,251.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,264.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,796 ($88.80).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total transaction of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

