Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) in the last few weeks:

10/22/2019 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/10/2019 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2019 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/2/2019 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/26/2019 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2019 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/10/2019 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares during the period. H2O AM LLP purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1,065.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 314,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 287,587 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

